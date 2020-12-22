Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EFF opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It offers asset classes which include U.S. and global equities, municipal bonds and taxable income, and alternative strategies. It also provides exposure to the floating-rate loan market, off-benchmark investments across fixed income sectors, and diversification benefits for investor portfolios.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit