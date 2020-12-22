Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EFF opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It offers asset classes which include U.S. and global equities, municipal bonds and taxable income, and alternative strategies. It also provides exposure to the floating-rate loan market, off-benchmark investments across fixed income sectors, and diversification benefits for investor portfolios.

