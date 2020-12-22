Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

