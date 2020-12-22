Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.43

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.43 and traded as high as $36.09. Ebix shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 214,578 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Ebix alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.