EDC Blockchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $442,140.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $442,140.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, DigiFinex, DDEX and Bit-Z.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, P2PB2B, DDEX, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

