Edge Performance VCT ‘I’ (EDGI.L) (LON:EDGI) Releases Earnings Results

Edge Performance VCT ‘I’ (EDGI.L) (LON:EDGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

EDGI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 11 ($0.14). 25,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,507. Edge Performance VCT ‘I’ has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a market cap of £8.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.81.

