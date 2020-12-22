Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Up to $64.90

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.90, but opened at $68.96. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $67.28, with a volume of 13,818 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of £142.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.09%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald bought 14,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

