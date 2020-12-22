Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after buying an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $173.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

