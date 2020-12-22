Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Tops $0.0195 on Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00140493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00730045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00165782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00071349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00107478 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.