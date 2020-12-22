Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $1.17 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $247.65 million and approximately $18.52 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00004999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00142020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.00725062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00167591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00377977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00108576 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 212,530,179 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

