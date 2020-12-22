Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

