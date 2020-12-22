Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $430.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.49. Ennis has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Ennis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

