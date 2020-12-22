Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. Enservco shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 472,139 shares traded.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.