Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.00. 1,849,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 583,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Storage LLC develops and manufactures energy storage solutions. It offers DC battery system that is designed specifically to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Its products are used to provide the services, such as a gas turbine for peak power generation, and transmission and distribution assets for delivery capacity.

