EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

EPAM stock traded up $14.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.46. 581,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $359.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.68. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total value of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $7,100,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

