Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. 223,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,090,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

EQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Equillium from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Equillium alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.