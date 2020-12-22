Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) stock opened at C$13.24 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

