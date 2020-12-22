Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

