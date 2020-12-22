Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

