Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.12

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 74173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.59 million, a PE ratio of -104.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

About Era Group (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

