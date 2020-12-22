Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.00. Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 1,228,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £11.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.