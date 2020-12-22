Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.00. Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 1,228,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £11.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

About Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit