Evedo (EVED) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $379,394.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $467,524.49 and approximately $379,394.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00053101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00339934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.