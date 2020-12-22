Everi (EVRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2020 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

12/17/2020 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

12/9/2020 – Everi is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Everi had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2020 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

12/3/2020 – Everi had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

11/3/2020 – Everi had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

10/31/2020 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 44,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $2,091,825. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

