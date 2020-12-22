ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 15,135 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Lennar by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,257 shares of company stock worth $13,329,521. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

