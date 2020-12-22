Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

EXTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 41,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,068. The firm has a market cap of $863.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 744,158 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,275,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

