EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ EYEG opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.