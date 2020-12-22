EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Price Up 9.6% on Analyst Upgrade

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) rose 9.6% on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $15.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 1,504,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 276,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.