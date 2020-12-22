FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $332.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

