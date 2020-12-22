Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
FMHS stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Farmhouse has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11.
About Farmhouse
