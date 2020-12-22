Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FMHS stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Farmhouse has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

