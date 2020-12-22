Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $131.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

