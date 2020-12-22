FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.72.

NYSE FDX opened at $271.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.95. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,038,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,545.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,355 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,414 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

