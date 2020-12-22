Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,330.30

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.30 and traded as low as $2,230.72. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) shares last traded at $2,323.00, with a volume of 234,329 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEVR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,330.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,203.76. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

