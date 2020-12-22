Financial Analysis: Wipro (NYSE:WIT) versus Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 15.72% 17.14% 11.71% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Wipro has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wipro and Grow Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.09 billion 3.70 $1.29 billion $0.22 23.91 Grow Capital $2.37 million 10.17 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wipro and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 2 2 1 0 1.80 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wipro beats Grow Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance; health business; consumer business; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing; technology; and communications. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the India market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The ISRE segment offers IT services to entities and/or departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or various Indian State Governments. The company has research collaboration agreements with the University of Texas at Austin; Tel Aviv University, Israel; Swinburne University, Melbourne; IIT Kharagpur; IIT Madras; IISc Bangalore; and University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore; and strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services in the area of DevOps. Wipro Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

