Financial Contrast: SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) versus Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and SMART Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 6.48 $19.26 million $2.15 57.60 SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.73 -$1.14 million $1.81 18.43

Silicon Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 3.50% 8.55% 5.28% SMART Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silicon Laboratories and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75 SMART Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $121.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given SMART Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats SMART Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

