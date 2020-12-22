Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Finning International to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Finning International alerts:

FINGF opened at $21.31 on Friday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.