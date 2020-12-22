FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $377,984.09 and approximately $486.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00347728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

