FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $6.93 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 733,346,859 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

