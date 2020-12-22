Fireball (FIRE) Price Down 60.1% This Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 33% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Fireball has a market cap of $18,498.17 and $47.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 60.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00134876 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000227 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00491430 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 85.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fireball Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,278 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

