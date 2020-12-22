First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.03

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 42796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

