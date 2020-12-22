First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.69% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

