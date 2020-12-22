Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

FBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

