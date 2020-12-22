Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.82).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Forterra plc (FORT.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Forterra plc (FORT.L) alerts:

Shares of LON FORT traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). The company had a trading volume of 309,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,144. The company has a market capitalization of £525.89 million and a PE ratio of -761.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71. Forterra plc has a one year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.