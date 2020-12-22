Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 5.5%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 4,343,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,694,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.