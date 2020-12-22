Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 338,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,888. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

