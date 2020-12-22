Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

FRG opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

