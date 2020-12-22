Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Sells $726,733.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $726,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,708,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FREQ stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 347,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FREQ. ValuEngine cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

