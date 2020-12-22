Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Sells $726,733.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $726,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,708,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FREQ stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 347,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FREQ. ValuEngine cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit