Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €84.51 ($99.42).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FME shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

ETR FME traded down €2.12 ($2.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €67.42 ($79.32). 626,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €69.82 and a 200-day moving average of €72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

