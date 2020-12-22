fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Roth Capital

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

OTCMKTS:FUBO traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.48. 32,580,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

