FY2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 17,056 shares worth $995,168. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 594,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 242,753 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

