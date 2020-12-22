FY2020 EPS Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

