FY2021 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at $647,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,021.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.